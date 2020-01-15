The Sidney Cowboys lost a 60-51 road decision to Stanton, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Sidney trailed by six at halftime 28-22. Stanton extended the advantage to 45-33 going into the fourth quarter as the Vikings downed the Cowboys for the second time this season.
Noah Jorgenson led Sidney with 17 points and Cole Jorgenson added 11. Garett Phillips and Connery Humphries put in eight points each with Humphries pulling down 11 rebounds.
The Cowboys fell to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in the Corner Conference.
The Vikings improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
Tyler Peterson scored 27 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead the Vikings.
