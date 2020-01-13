The winter storm that brought ice then snow to the area wiped away a busy Friday, Jan. 10 on the winter sports schedule.
All seven of the coverage area basketball games that were scheduled for that night have been rescheduled.
Shenandoah’s basketball doubleheader with Glenwood will now be played in Glenwood. The two games were scheduled to be played at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout.
The Mustangs will travel to Glenwood, Monday, Feb. 3 while the Fillies will make the trip to Glenwood Feb. 4.
Fremont-Mills girls basketball was also scheduled to play at the Mid-America Center. The Knights’ game against Underwood will now be played at Underwood, Thursday, Feb. 6.
Essex will make the trip to Griswold for a Corner Conference doubleheader, Thursday, Jan. 16 while Sidney’s home doubleheader with East Mills will now be played, Thursday, Jan. 30.
