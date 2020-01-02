The calendar has turned to 2020 and the teams in our coverage area are ready to get back to competitions.
Shenandoah girls and boys basketball will be the first area teams to play in 2020 as the Fillies and Mustangs host Atlantic for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader, Friday, Jan. 3.
Everyone else will open the following week, led off by Shenandoah boys and girls bowling hosting Red Oak, Monday, Jan. 6.
Tuesday, Jan. 7 is a busy day on the schedule with the Essex girls and boys basketball teams hosting East Mills. Sidney boys basketball will be at home that night against Clarinda Academy and Fremont-Mills boys and girls basketball makes the trip to Griswold. Southwest Iowa wrestling also takes the mat that night at Abraham Lincoln for a quad with the Lynx, AHSTW and Tri-Center.
Shenandoah wrestling and Sidney girls basketball are the last two programs to start and they will both open, Thursday, Jan. 9 with the Mustangs at home against Glenwood, Lewis Central and Red Oak and the Cowgirls traveling to Falls City Sacred Heart to lead off a girl/boy doubleheader.
