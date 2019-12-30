Winter sports athletes at area high schools are enjoying their holiday break with competitions set to resume, Friday, Jan. 3.
Listed below are the conference basketball standings in both the Hawkeye 10 and Corner Conferences, girls and boys, and the dual conference records for Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling teams.
Hawkeye 10 Girls basketball
Glenwood 5-0
Red Oak 4-0
Lewis Central 2-1
Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert 2-2
Harlan 2-3
Creston and Kuemper Catholic 1-2
Shenandoah 0-3
Clarinda 0-4
Hawkeye 10 Boys Basketball
Harlan 5-0
Lewis Central 3-0
Glenwood 4-1
Creston 2-1
Denison-Schleswig 2-2
Kuemper Catholic 1-2
Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak and St. Albert 1-3
Shenandoah 0-3
Hawkeye 10 Wrestling
Atlantic and Harlan 4-0
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 2-1
Clarinda, Lewis Central and Red Oak 2-2
Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic 1-2
Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert 1-3
Shenandoah 0-3
Corner Girls Basketball
Fremont-Mills, Sidney and Stanton 3-1
East Mills 1-2
Griswold 0-2
Essex 0-3
Corner Boys Basketball
East Mills 4-0
Sidney and Stanton 3-1
Clarinda Academy 2-2
Fremont-Mills 2-3
Griswold 0-3
Essex 0-4
