Shenandoah girls basketball’s annual Pink Out Night raised $2,789.94 for the American Cancer Society.
The Fillies sold t-shirts and raffle tickets prior to the Monday, Jan. 20 girl-boy doubleheader against Tri-Center with raffle prizes given away during the games. The Fillies also wore special uniforms during the game that said “Beat Cancer” on the front with pink letters and numbers.
Shenandoah girls basketball coach Jon Weinrich said the money raised brings their eight-year total to more than $25,000.
“Thank you to everyone who supported our cause,” said Weinrich, “as we continue to work together to fight cancer.”
