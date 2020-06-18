SIDNEY – The Shenandoah Fillies scored 17 runs on 15 hits in a 17-8 win over Sidney on Wednesday, June 17.
Seven Fillies finished with a hit and five had more than one. Macee Blank led the way offensively with four hits and five RBIs. The junior catcher saw just seven at-bats last season despite holding down the starting catcher position. This season in three games, she has seven hits and nine RBIs.
“It’s pretty great,” Blank said on her fast start on offense. “It feels awesome.”
She added she’s not sure what’s going so well at the plate, but she’s enjoying it.
“She’s new to the hitting thing,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said on Blank. “She didn’t hit much last year because we had other people in the lineup to do that job. This year she has stepped in and is hitting the ball hard. She is taking advantage of the opportunity and is driving in runs.”
Blank wasn’t the only Fillies hitter to have success against two Cowgirl pitchers. Nichole Gilbert reached base on all five plate appearances with three singles and two walks. She also drove in two runs. Delanie Voshell, Courtnee Griffin and Brooklen Black all added two hits.
Shenandoah had six hits in a four-run first inning against Sidney starting pitcher Makenna Laumann. Sidney responded with a pair of runs on RBI hits by Danica Laumann and Sidnie Baier in the home first.
Shenandoah added a run in the second and then Sidney took advantage of four straight two-out errors to score three runs in the second and tie the game.
The Cowgirls returned the favor, however, as errors gave Shenandoah extra outs in the third and fourth innings and Shenandoah scored eight runs to lead 13-5.
“Shenandoah is good and can hit it well,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We can afford one mistake here and there, but when you make two or three in an inning they’ll make you pay and that happened a couple times tonight. Credit Shenandoah, they took advantage.”
Sidney scored a run in the fourth, and then two in the sixth, but Shenandoah responded with four in the seventh to squash any Cowgirl comeback attempt.
Sidney finished with nine hits against Shenandoah pitchers Sidda Rodewald and Jenna Burdorf. Larsen said eight runs is good, but they need more consistency up and down the lineup. The first two hitters in the order, Olivia Larsen and Jolie Sheldon, finished with five of the nine Cowgirls hits.
“Olivia and Jolie hit the ball well and are off to a fast start,” said Coach Larsen, “but we needed more production.”
Rodewald started in the circle for Shenandoah and gave up seven hits and six runs, three earned, without walking anyone in 5 1/3 innings. Burdorf gave up two runs before getting two outs in the sixth, but then worked a perfect seventh. Coach Burdorf liked what he saw from Rodewald, who has very limited varsity experience, and from his daughter, who was making her varsity pitching debut.
“They threw a ton of strikes and didn’t walk anybody,” said Coach Burdorf. “They put it in play and we fielded the ball behind them. We have to take advantage of the defense we have. We had a couple miscues here and there, but we put it behind us and made the next play.”
Blank caught the pitching duo and liked what she saw as well.
“They did pretty good,” said Blank. “It was different (than Voshell). They threw a lot of strikes.”
The 17 runs scored gives Shenandoah 45 through three games and Burdorf said confidence is building quickly for his 3-0 team.
“The biggest thing for us is to put the ball in play,” said Burdorf, “and take advantage of balls in play. We talk about scoring from second on base hits to the outfield and having a scoring mentality. Everybody is doing a great job of base running. The kids coming in off the bench to run are running well and continuing to be aggressive. We have only struck out three times in three games. If you do that and put up runs, you’ll be successful.”
The Cowgirls fell to 1-1 on the season and Larsen said this was a good game for his team to see what can’t happen each night out.
“We’re hitting the ball well and we didn’t strike out much,” said Larsen, “but more importantly we’re going to run into some teams that can hit the ball. If we play defense like this against Stanton or Griswold we’ll have to score a lot runs. If we score eight, we like our chances, but we didn’t play good enough defense. We have a formula for us to win, but unfortunately we didn’t follow the script.”
