Shenandoah graduate Kealey Anderson had just been medically cleared to compete in spring volleyball when the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson is a 2019 Shenandoah graduate and freshman at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
She received plasma shots in her ankle to help her recover from an injury that hadn’t healed properly in the fall.
“I was out for a majority of the spring season,” said Anderson, “which was a little more than a month. The week before they called everything, I had just been released to play, so I was really bummed about that. But I’m all good now, better than ever.”
Anderson had a superb freshman season that saw her help lead the Tritons to a 33-6 record.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better team and coach,” said Anderson. “Going into preseason I wasn’t sure how everything was going to pan out, but my expectations were exceeded.”
She finished the season with 556 kills, sixth-most in NJCAA Division II. She added 522 digs and was named second-team All-American.
The Tritons were upset by Kirkwood two matches short of the national tournament and Anderson said earning at least two more wins is the goal next year.
“We are planning to come back better than ever,” said Anderson. “We have a bunch of new recruits everyone is really excited about. Individually, I just want to improve, keep myself healthy and lead the team to nationals.”
Anderson said the team gets together on Zoom for workouts three days a week and she stays in contact with teammates every day.
“We have such a strong bond,” Anderson said about her team, “like a family, so being away from everyone is very different.”
Anderson doesn’t start radiology classes until the fall semester, so the transition to online classes this spring hasn’t been difficult.
“Classes have been good,” said Anderson. “I can’t wait to be done.”
With her injury and then the virus taking her off the court now for a lengthy period of time, Anderson said she can’t wait to return to play volleyball with her teammates again.
