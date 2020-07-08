The Sidney Cowboys scored a single run in the sixth inning and another in the seventh to tie AHSTW, Monday, July 6, but an error allowed the winning run to score in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Vikings a 5-4 win.
Garett Phillips singled and came around to score in the sixth inning for the Cowboys. A couple walks and a single started the seventh inning with Brydon Huntley scoring the tying run.
Joey Goins singled to open the home seventh for the Vikings. He took second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on the error handing the Cowboys their third loss of the season.
Phillips doubled to open Sidney’s fourth inning and came around to score Sidney’s first run of the game. The Cowboys added another in the inning to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Cole Stenzel joined Phillips with two hits for the Cowboys, who fell to 6-3 on the season.
The Vikings finished with six hits from six different players in improving to 4-4 on the season.
