A total of 17 Shenandoah High School seniors earned all-academic awards from the Hawkeye 10 Conference for spring sports.
To earn the conference’s all-academic award, a senior letter winner needs to hold a cumulative 3.5 GPA.
There were nine Shenandoah track and field athletes, who earned the all-academic award. Girls recipients were Claire Adkins, Roxy Denton, Emily McGargill and Lydia Morales-Llan. Boys recipients were Nick Hunter, Ty Lantz, Blake Son, Anthony Stogdill and Ethan Voshell.
There were six Shenandoah tennis athletes who earned the award. Girls recipients were Natalie Gilbert, Nichole Gilbert, Lauren Haynie and Ireland Palmer. Boys recipients were Adrian Raynaud and Payton Stephens.
Girls golf’s Kelsi Carlson and boys golf's Devin Morelock were also honored.
There were more than 200 seniors honored in golf, soccer, tennis and track and field across the conference.
