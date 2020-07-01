ESSEX – Every Sidney batter came to the plate twice in the first inning as the Cowboys scored 14 runs before Essex even had a chance to swing the bat in a 20-2 Cowboy victory, Monday, June 29.
“I told the kids to not let up and play our game,” Sidney head coach Brad Johnson said. “I gave them some goals on things to clean up and working as a team.”
Sidney improved to 4-0 in the Corner Conference with the win, one win away from an outright conference title. With East Mills beating Stanton Monday, the Cowboys also clinched at least a share of the conference championship.
The Cowboys scored 14 runs on six hits in the opening inning while also taking six walks from Essex starting pitcher Philip Franks.
“We hit the ball well,” said Johnson, “and we even threw out a guy stealing. We have some work to do. We had a few errors we need to clean up.”
An error, a balk and two wild pitches helped the Trojans score twice in the home first.
Philip Franks and Tucker Hadden singled to start the inning against Sidney starting pitcher Leighton Whipple. It was the first two of four hits on the day for the Trojans.
“It was our best offensive game we have played all year so far.” Essex head coach Seth Ward said.
Hadden and Payton Ashlock added singles in the third inning for the Trojans.
Whipple pitched two innings for the Cowboys to keep him in position to pitch Thursday if needed.
Sidney added two runs in the second inning and four in the third against Franks and Tony Racine.
Ward said Franks calmed down after a rough opening frame and reached his pitch count maximum for the game.
“Philip calmed down, got his nerves collected and started throwing more strikes,” said Ward. “They had a couple hits, a couple walks and his defense started playing behind him too.”
Whipple led the Cowboys with three hits. Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel added two each as the Cowboys improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Hadden’s two hits led the Trojans as they fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
