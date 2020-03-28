Zoe M. Young Zoe M. Young, 98, of Shenandoah and formerly of Farragut, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. A memorial celebration of Zoe's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Farragut Cemetery. Memorials in Zoe's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Public Library, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Shenandoah Fire Department or People For Paws. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.