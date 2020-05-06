YOUNG, STEVE

Steve Young 1948-2020 Steven "Steve" Robert Young, son of Robert and Marice (Almquist) Young, was born September 26, 1948 at Montgomery Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. He entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2020 in Granbury, Texas at the age of 71. He was a cherished husband, a dedicated father, a man who loved his family with all of his heart. A mentor, a friend, and an inspiration to all who had the honor of knowing him. Steve grew up on the family farm in Essex, Iowa. He attended Essex Community School graduating in 1966. During his school years, he was very active in music and sports. After graduation, he attended the University of Iowa. Prior to graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in September 1968 and served as a Cryptographic Stenographer stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was discharged in January 1971 and began his civilian life in the San Francisco Bay area. Steve followed his music dreams and became a member of the band "Light My Fire" playing keyboard and guitar. While performing in a variety of bars and clubs throughout the Bay Area he met his wife Toni Fine. They were married on April 28, 1973 in San Jose, California. Shortly after their union, Steve and Toni moved back to Steve's hometown of Essex, Iowa and he joined his father working on the family farm. In the coming years they were blessed with two daughters, Devon and Mahala. In the early '80s, Steve had the opportunity to create and co-produce a children's musical bible story series. Steve, Toni and their children moved to Texas to pursue the marketing and distribution of the series. This endeavor was not the success they hoped it would be but Steve was given the opportunity to gain and acquire new skills in the printing industry. It soon became apparent he had found his life's work. Over the next 20 years, Steve dedicated his time to building and creating one of the most respected printing and manufacturing companies in the United States. During this time, he was a partner in Great Western Industries and finished off his career as CEO of CartamundiUSA. Steve was an avid golfer, participating in numerous charitable golf tournaments around the United States. In his free time he loved boating with his family, spending almost every weekend for 18 years at Lake Texoma, creating lasting friendships and a lifetime of memories. After retiring in 2017, Steve and Toni began searching for a home away from city life and settled in Granbury, Texas. Once again looking forward to life on the lake. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and numerous aunts and uncles. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Toni of Granbury, Texas; Daughter, Devon Vonderscher and husband Travis of Frisco, Texas; Daughter, Mahala Coplan and husband Cecil of Spring Creek, Nevada; Five Grandchildren, Jacelyn Young, Jameson and Jaiden Ross, Liam and Ava Layton; Three Step-Grandchildren, Ashlynn, Christopher and Haileigh Coplan. Brother, Larry Young and wife Kelly of Essex, Iowa and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
