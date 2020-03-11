WRIGHT, MARJORIE

Marjorie Wright 1926-2020 Marjorie Claire was born on December 31, 1926 in Haigler, Nebraska the daughter of Andrew and Claire Groothuis. The family later moved to Shenandoah. Marjorie graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1945. On May 18, 1946 Marjorie was united in marriage to Andrew Wright in Troy, Kansas. During her working years she was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for Tidy House from 1946-1962 and was a district clerk for Page County Soil Conservation from 1969-1989 when she retired. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Debra Circle, the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum where she volunteered, Shenandoah Music Association, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #88, Shenandoah Garden Club, Toastmistress Club where she held several offices and also served as President and Secretary for the Ladies Golf Association. Some of her hobbies include golfing, reading, playing bridge, playing the piano, and in her younger days she also played the violin. Most recently Marjorie was known as the "Weather Lady of Windsor Manor." She along with Kenny Mathis and Russ Hilker shared the weather report daily, which brought much joy to their on-line followers. The trio gained famed when their story was featured on the evening news. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Andrew T. Wright; brother Albert Groothuis; nephew Jim Castle; and son-in-law Kenny Anton. Those left to cherish her memory include children Gary Wright (Nancy) of Payson, AZ and Janet Anton of Arvada, CO; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Maxine Lewis of Payson, AZ; sister-in-law Josephine Wright; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Services were held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Luke Fillmore officiating. Attending to the memorial register was Phyllis Scott and serving as an usher was Darrel Allely. Special music for the service included the congregational hymns of "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art", played by Linda Haldane. A private family inurnment was held in the Rose Hill Cemetery, prior to services. Memorials were suggested to the First United Methodist Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
