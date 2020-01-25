Jacob T. (Jake) Wright Jacob Troy "Jake" Wright, 30, of Thurman, Iowa and formerly of Shenandoah and Hamburg, Iowa, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A celebration of life funeral for Jake will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Waterfalls Venue (907 Hartford Ave) in Farragut. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday evening, January 27, at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Burial will take place in the Thurman Cemetery. Memorials in Jake's name are being directed to the family. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Service information
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
The Waterfalls Venue
907 Hartford St
Farragut, IA 51639
Jan 28
Committal
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Thurman Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Thurman, IA 51654
