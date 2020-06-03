WHITE, MARGARET

Margaret A. White 1938 - 2020 Margaret Ann White, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a long battle with a stroke and heart disease. She was born to the late Oscar Drake and Emma Lee Dunsworth Drake in Plainview, Texas on January 28, 1938. Margaret attended High School in Gilcrest, Colorado. She married Lawrence R. Stark on September 10, 1957 in Greeley, Colorado and had two sons, Kenneth L. Stark and Gregory L. Stark. In 1968, they adopted a daughter, Kristine L Stark. On June 23, 1985, Margaret married James L. White in Sidney, Iowa. They called Shenandoah home except for 10 years they lived in Springdale, Arkansas. Margaret was a strong mother who loved to love on people. She cared for and helped raise many different children through the years and every one of them she thought of as her own. Margaret is survived by her husband Jim White; son, Greg Stark and wife Rosie; brother, Richard Drake and wife Shirley; sister, Francis Gene Payne; grandchild, Joshua Stark and wife Melissa; great grandchildren, Jayden Girouex, Jesse Ray Sparks, Tosha Stalder and Tory Ann Stalder; and many nieces and nephews; special friend, Kathy Paez; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth; and daughter, Kristine. A memorial graveside service following cremation is being planned at a later date. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
