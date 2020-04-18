WHITE, DONIS

Donis F. White 1931 - 2020 Donis Faye (Ahrens) White, daughter of Milton Ferdinand and Edna Bertha Pauline (Heiden) Ahrens, was born on November 23, 1931 in Belvidere, Nebraska. She entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa at the age of 88 years, 4 months, 21 days. Her early life was spent growing up in Shenandoah, where she attended the Shenandoah Community Schools, graduating from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1949. On December 22, 1952, Donis was united in marriage to Harlan Lester White. Following their marriage they made their home in Red Oak, Iowa. This union was blessed with three children, Michael Lee, Harlan Marten and Sharon Kay. Donis loved children and devoted her life running a children's daycare in her home. When Harlan's health began to deteriorate in 2007, she and Harlan moved to Shenandoah to be closer to family. The relationships Donis shared with her family and friends meant everything to her and brought great enjoyment. She also enjoyed traveling, going out to eat and an occasional visit to the horse races or casino. Donis will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend to many. Preceding Donis in death were her husband Harlan; parents; sisters, Colene Malmberg, Rexine Burroughs and Twila Hutchison. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael L. White and his wife Debra S. of Indianola, IA and their three daughters, Cori Stanley and husband Ryan of Indianola, IA, Jessica Weller and her husband Chase of Sharpsburg, IA, and Mandi Cowden and her husband Kelly of Des Moines, IA; son, Harlan Martin (Marty) White and his wife Lillie Ann of Council Bluffs, IA and their three daughters, Dawn Tyler and husband Rick, Kim Snider and husband David and Kelly Woodward, all of Utah; daughter, Sharon K. Moree and her husband Curtis and their son, Charles Tanor Dukes and wife Jennifer, all of Shenandoah, IA; 20 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Elva Bramble of Rock Port, MO and Pam Malzer of Nebraska City, NE; and brother, Bob Ahrens and wife Karen of Shenandoah, IA; numerous other relatives and many friends. A private family graveside service was held with burial in Shenandoah's Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wade Brandt officiating. Memorials in Donis' name are being directed to the Shenandoah Trinity Lutheran Church or to AseraCare Hospice of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.