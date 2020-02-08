Paul "Buzz" Weaver, Jr Paul "Buzz" Weaver, Jr, passed away January 25, 2020 in Parker, Colorado. A celebration of life funeral service for Buzz will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe Township Cemetery, north of Imogene, Iowa with military honors accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials in Buzz's name are being directed to People for Paws in Shenandoah. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
WEAVER, PAUL
Service information
Feb 8
Interment
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:45PM
2:45PM
Monroe Twp. Cemetery
110th St and 400th Ave
Imogene, IA 51645
110th St and 400th Ave
Imogene, IA 51645
