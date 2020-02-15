V. Lyle Van Ness Virgil Lyle Van Ness, 94 of Shenandoah passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Memorial graveside services for Lyle will be held at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of LYLE VAN NESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
