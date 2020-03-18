VAN NESS, LYLE AND BETTY

Lyle Van Ness 1925-2020 Betty Van Ness 1925-2020 Virgil Lyle Van Ness was born on July 2, 1925 in Sidney, Iowa, the son of Virgil John and Agnes Marie (Theis) Van Ness. Lyle passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah, Iowa. Betty Jane Nelson Van Ness was born on January 29, 1925 in Farragut, Iowa, the daughter of Ed and Anna (Kemper) Nelson. Betty passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah, Iowa. The couple was blessed with over 73 years of marriage. Lyle's early years were spent helping his dad on the farm in rural Sidney. He graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1943. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Army. He served his country with pride as a member of the Military Police, while serving in Japan. On August 31, 1946 he was united in marriage to Betty Nelson in Junction City, Kansas. The couple made their home on a farm near Hawleyville. Lyle left farming to go to work for Revell Transit Line in Shenandoah. He then managed the Skelly Gas Station and then moved across the street when the new station opened. He also worked on boats and even opened his own shop L & M Marina for several years. He then transferred to a boat shop in Lake Manawa. Upon returning to work in Shenandoah he worked for Sharp Sanitation and then drove a truck for Lloyds until his retirement. Betty was a bookkeeper for Williams Brothers Garage and later worked for the Iowan Magazine until her retirement. Some of their hobbies included going fishing in Canada and gardening. Betty also enjoyed crocheting and doing needlepoint. He was a member of the Shenandoah Fire Department and the Shenandoah American Legion. They were preceded in death by their parents; and by Lyle's brother Marlyn in 1952. Those left to cherish their memory include their son Roger Van Ness of New Market; grandchildren Tracy Borders and husband Daryl of Kirkland, WA, Angela Whited of Des Moines, IA and Michael Van Ness of Earlham, IA; 5 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Pastor Dan Wiebesiek offered the words of comfort. Military honors for Lyle were conducted by the Clarinda American Legion Post 98. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
