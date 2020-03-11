Lyle and Betty Van Ness Memorial Graveside Services will be held for Lyle and Betty Van Ness of Shenandoah on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of LYLE AND BETTY VAN NESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.