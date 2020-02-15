Betty J. Van Ness Betty J. VanNess, 95 of Shenandoah passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Betty was reunited with her husband Lyle of 73 years, 2 days after his passing on Monday. Memorial graveside services are pending. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of BETTY VAN NESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
