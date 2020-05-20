Charles H. Van Charles Henry Van, 76, of Clarinda, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life memorial service for Charles will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hillside Missionary Church (920 S 16th St) in Clarinda. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 at the church. There is no limit on the number of people who can attend, but you must follow and adhere to the social distancing regulations currently in place. Please be safe. Professional cremation services entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
