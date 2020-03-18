Richard Twombly 1927-2020 Richard L. Twombley, 92, of Lamoni, IA passed to his heavenly home Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Clearview Nursing Home, Mount Ayr, IA. He was born December 19, 1927 in Osceola, IA to Herron Vivian Louree & Rebecca Ruth (Bray) Twombley. Richard was an auto mechanic and a teacher of auto mechanics most of his life. Richard was oldest of 7 children & was preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Louree, 3 brothers, Everett, William and Francis. Richard loved his family and left to mourn his passing is wife, Mildred, 72 years of marriage and son, LeRoy (daughter-in-law, Vi), daughter Connie (son-in-law, Larry), 3 grandchildren, Christopher Twombley, Carinna Parker, and Kelly Cross. He also leaves 6 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Madelyn Parker, Sebastian, Darian, Austin and Trinity Cross.
