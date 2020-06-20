Jeffery Trahan Jeffery Trahan, 71, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held on Monday evening, June 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Memorials in Jeff's name are being directed to the Nishna Valley Christian Church. Burial will take place in Shenandoah's Rose Hill Cemetery. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.