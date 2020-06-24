TRAHAN, JEFFERY

Jeffery W. Trahan, Jr. 1948 - 2020 Jeffery William Trahan, Jr, son of Jeffery William, Sr, and Geraldine Faye (Marburger) Trahan, was born on August 4, 1948 in Orange, Texas. He entered into eternal rest on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at his Shenandoah, Iowa home surrounded by family at the age of 71 years, 10 months, 13 days. His early life was spent growing up in the southeast Texas town of Orange near the Louisiana border. He was born and lived on Miller Street in Orange, Texas the entirety of his life until his retirement. He graduated from Little Cypress High School with the Class of 1966. At an early age, Jeff knew what he wanted to do with his life. Following graduation, he embarked on his career of working in the Texas refineries. He worked as a pipefitter and advanced his way to a Superintendent role overseeing construction projects in several refineries. He was a member of Union 195 and later Union 211. In 2000, Jeff at the age of 52 was able to retire from the refineries after 34 years of service. On August 9, 1991, Jeff was united in marriage to Joyce Irene Nagel in Orange, Texas. They made their home in Orange until moving to Shenandoah, Iowa in 2000, where Joyce's parents resided. In retirement, Jeff enjoyed working on home improvements and completely renovating their Shenandoah home. He loved to help people and give of himself. He could always be counted on to help out in any way if needed, oftentimes before even being asked. He enjoyed being busy and was always "tinkering". He liked building different things for his family and inventing things to make life easier. From an early age music was an integral part of his life. Jeff had a wonderful singing voice that he shared throughout his life with church congregations, at special events, and also sang for the residents at Garden View Care Center. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing for his family and friends. Jeff was also an auction regular which led him to develop friendships with many people in the Shenandoah community and surrounding areas. He and Joyce also regularly enjoyed attending church at Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Rebecca Ann Hatfield; and grandson, Nathan Scott Jones. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 28 years, Joyce Trahan of Shenandoah, IA; son, Greg Trahan of Orange, TX; daughter, Janet Dickson and husband Joel of League City, TX; son, Mike Davis of Bellevue, NE; daughter, Linda Davis of Bellevue, NE; daughter, Brandi Kroeger and husband Kevin of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Bernadette Price, Frances Hogg and Tina Delk; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Nishna Valley Christian Church at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jack Langley officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation on Monday evening, June 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. Special music included, "Down To The River To Pray", "Sweet By And By", "Shout To The Lord", "I'll Fly Away", "It Is Well With My Soul", "How Great Thou Art", "Sweet Beulah Land" and "You Are My Sunshine". Casket bearers were Kevin Kroeger, Andy Kroeger, Joel Dickson, Joe Delk, Kyle Goebel-Barenthin and Nick Rengstorf. Honorary bearer was Braxton Kroeger. Attending the registry were Angela Delk and Carolyn Ruhde. Usher was Al Ruhde. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials are being directed to the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah in Jeffery's name. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.