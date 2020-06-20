Walter A. "Wally" Teten Walter A. "Wally" Teten, 66, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah with Concelebrants Father Raphael Assamah and Father Vern Smith. A recitation of Rosary Service will be held on Friday evening, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will take place after the Rosary service Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wally's name are being directed to the Knights of Columbus. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
