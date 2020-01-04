Swanson, Nicholas

Nicholas J. Swanson 1999 - 2019 Nicholas James Swanson, son of Candi Lynn (Spangler) Kuipers and Davey Lee Swanson, was born on June 19, 1999 in Tacoma, Washington. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Osage County, Kansas, following a one ve hicle automobile accident at the age of 20 years, 6 months, 4 days. Most all of Nick's life was spent in Shenandoah, Iowa, where he attended the Shenandoah Community Schools. He graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 2017. During his time at SHS, Nick made his mark both on and off the field. He was a standout football player on both offense and defense. As a linebacker, he was honored as the District 8 defensive MVP in 2015 and was named Class 2A 1st team All-State in 2016. He also was a part of the 4 x 100 State qualifying and Drake Relays qualifying Mustang relay team his senior year. After graduation, Nick moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he attended college at Washburn University. He returned to Iowa, where he worked in construction with his dad. In early 2019, Nick moved back to Topeka. He was last working at Cracker Barrel Restaurant as a host and had recently joined the Army and was due to report to boot camp on January 13, 2020. Football was always a favorite for Nick. He loved his Mustangs and the Oklahoma Sooners. He also enjoyed shooting guns, riding four wheelers, was a snap chat king, and working out at the gym. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time hanging out with them and his friends. Preceding Nick in death was his grandfather, Craig Woodward. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Candi of Topeka, KS; father, Davey and fiancé Christina of Riverton, IA; siblings, Tayla and Jaythan of Topeka, KS, and Kaylie, Travis and Alyssa of Riverton, IA; special friend, Chelsy Bright; other relatives and many, many friends. A celebration of life funeral for Nick was held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Special music was "A Mother's Song", "Just Breathe" and "Someone You Loved". Attending the memory register were Megan Dukes and Chelsie Johnson. Casket bearers were Brody Mattes, Gage Appenfeller, Blake Swanson, Steven Colebank, Dalton Stoaks, Quincy Mattox, Colton Smith and Bryan Diekmann. Honorary bearers were Skylar Runyon, Justin Mattox, Dustin Mattox and Jaythan Maher. Interment was in Shenandoah's Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Nick's name are being directed to the Family. Professional arrangements were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Swanson, Nicholas
