Nicholas J. Swanson Nicholas J. (Nick) Swanson, 20, of Shenandoah and a 2017 graduate of Shenandoah High School entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Osage County, Kansas following a one vehicle automobile accident. A funeral service celebrating Nick's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig - Jones Auditorium at the Shenandoah High School with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing Sunday afternoon at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Memorials in lieu of flowers are being directed to the family. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Shenandoah. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Swanson, Nicholas
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.