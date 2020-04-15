Pearl M. Stambaugh Pearl Marie (Hyatt) Stambaugh, 79, of Clarinda and formerly of rural Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bedford Specialty Care Center, Bedford, Iowa. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery (3055 210th St), east of Clarinda with Pastor Mitch Grossoehme officiating. We will be limiting the number at the graveside to 10 people as currently mandated. If there are any others above the mandated 10 person limit, they will have to remain in their vehicles but can be present in support of Pearl and her family. A full memorial service for all relatives and friends will take place once the Covid 19 pandemic is over at the First Baptist Church in Clarinda. If you would like to view Pearl and sign the book before the graveside service you will have an opportunity to stop by the funeral home beginning Thursday, April 16, from 9:00 to 5:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. We will have the same hours on Friday, April 17. On Saturday, viewing will be from 10:30 am to 12:15 pm prior to leaving for the graveside. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.