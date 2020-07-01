Melvin Sorensen 1943 - 2020 Melvin Larry Sorensen was born on January 10, 1943 on the family farm east of Essex, Iowa to Walter and Ruby (Warnaca) Sorensen. He grew up in rural Essex where he attended grade school and graduated in 1961 from Essex High School in Essex, Iowa . As a young boy, Melvin spent much of his time helping on the farm but he enjoyed playing football and developed his life-long passion for car racing. Melvin served his country in the United States Army. Melvin has shared 37 years with his life partner Darlene Lydiatt and they have made their home in Mead, Nebraska. He was a talented workman, a jack-of-all-trades. Melvin worked in construction, building houses, remodeling, flipping homes and was a talented wallpaper hanger. He was a bar owner, race car driver and loved to tend to his garden. Melvin was tough, stubborn, loving and a joker. He was an avid Husker fan, enjoyed old westerns and NASCAR on television. Melvin passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Mead, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruby Sorensen and brothers Merle and Marvin. Melvin is survived by his life partner Darlene; daughter Lisa Horton of Mead, Nebraska ; step-son Steve Lydiatt of Ashland, Nebraska; grandchildren Tyler and Morgan Cody, Maison Hill and Shelby Lydiatt; Brother Mahlon (Kathy) Sorensen of Clarinda, Iowa and several nephews and one niece. Sorensen, Melvin L. age 77 years of Mead, NE Survived by his life partner Darlene; daughter Lisa Horton of Mead, Nebraska ; step-son Steve Lydiatt of Ashland, Nebraska; grandchildren Tyler and Morgan Cody, Maison Hill and Shelby Lydiatt; Brother Mahlon (Kathy) Sorensen of Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Sunday 4 to 6 PM; Funeral Monday 2 PM all at the funeral home in Yutan; Interment Hollst Lawn Cemetery; Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
