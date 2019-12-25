Julia D. Sligar Julia D. Sligar, 91 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Sligar, Julie
