Sligar, Julia

Julia D. Sligar 1928-2019 Julia D. Sligar, daughter of Arthur W. Nims and Esther B. (Liston) Nims, was born on November 12, 1928 in Montgomery County, Iowa. She passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Julia was united in marriage to James "Jim" W. Sligar on April 23, 1947, at Champion Hill Presbyterian Church near Emerson, Iowa. They established their home in Shenandoah, and to this union one daughter, Denise Marie, was born. Julia attended Keystone Country School, south of Emerson, through the 8th grade, then attended and graduated from Strahan Consolidated High School in May of 1945. She went on to further her education at Commercial Extension of Business, Omaha, Nebraska, graduating from there in April 1946. She entered to the workforce at Central Surveys in Shenandoah from April 1946 to August 1956. In March of 1962, she commenced employment with the law firm of Ferguson, Clovis and Falk, and worked for successor law firms until her retirement from the Norris Law Firm in August 2002. Julia was a member of the Champion Hill Presbyterian Church until April 1949, when her membership was transferred to First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. She became a Christian as a young girl and her faith in God and her church were very important to her. She was an active member of the Methodist Church, serving on several committees, member of the Wesleyan Service Guild, United Methodist Women and the Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary. After her retirement she joined the "Angel Quilters" at the Methodist Church which she thoroughly enjoyed. Julia was an excellent seamstress, cook and organizer. She had quite the sense of humor that continued up until her death. Julia was very supportive of her family, attending as many of their activities as she could. She loved spending time and playing Rummikub with her grandsons. Julia liked to play Scrabble (her family not so much) so she and two other women who were avid Scrabble players would get together once a month to play Scrabble. Julia was preceded in death by her husband Jim Sligar, her parents, brother Alfred and sister, Glenarva, both of whom died in infancy, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Carl S. Sligar and Nina Sligar, and brother-in-law Carl M. Humbert. Julia is survived by her daughter Denise Tackett and husband David of Shenandoah, four grandsons Nate Tackett (Tekyn), of Grimes, IA, Kyle Tackett (Katie), of Dillon, MT, Jordan Tackett (Lindsey), of Ames, IA and Seth Tackett (Kristina) of Peever, SD; great-grandchildren Sawyer, Garrett, Baker, Eli, Sloan and Mesa; sister-in-law Ilene Humbert of Shenandoah; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dave and Sandy Sligar, of Hemmingford, NE, nephew Richard Humbert of Shenandoah; nieces Kay Bebout of Sidney, Iowa and Tammie Carpenter (Randy), of Shenandoah. Celebration of life graveside service was held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Fred Bryson as officiant. Visitation with the family was held one hour prior to graveside at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. At the memorial register was Jane Carmichael. The casket bearers were Dave Tackett, Nate Tackett, Kyle Tackett, Jordan Tackett, Seth Tackett and Bob Carmichael. In lieu of flowers memorials may be direct to the First United Methodist Church of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.