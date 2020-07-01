Clemie A. Sederburg Clemie A. Sederburg, 78, of Essex, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Open viewing and visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, from 12:00 pm (Noon) until 7:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah (the family will not be present during this time). Celebration of life graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Essex Cemetery in Essex with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clemie's name are being directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
