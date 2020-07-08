Sederburg, Clemie

Clemie A. Sederburg 1942 - 2020 Clemie Allen Sederburg, son of Frank Allen and Helen Frances (Stephens) Sederburg, was born on June 3, 1942 in Hamburg, Iowa. He entered into eternal peace on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa surrounded by his family at the age of 78 years, 27 days. His entire life was spent in southwest Iowa in and around Essex, Iowa. He grew up on a farm north of Essex and attended the Coburg Community Schools. Clemie graduated from Coburg High School with the Class of 1960. On June 17, 1962, Clemie was united in marriage to his soulmate, Judy Ann Dawson at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, Iowa. Following their marriage they resided in Essex where they raised their five children, Mark, Tysen, Robin, Elke, and Micky. After high school, Clemie worked on the farm for a couple years. In 1961, he began working for Glen Burnison Construction where his passion for building and construction began and turned into a lifetime career. In 1971, he created his own construction company, Sederburg Construction. Through the years he worked on many projects throughout southwest Iowa. Some of the more noteworthy projects he worked on were the Creston Iowa Bank building in 1980, numerous projects in conjunction with Dobbs Construction, and collaborating with Marlin Holmes on the construction of Holmes' apartments and their home. He retired in 2015 after his health began to fail after 54 years of service in the carpentry trade. Family was everything to Clemie. He enjoyed supporting each of his children's high school athletic careers, missing very few games through the years. His favorites were baseball and basketball. He was a big fan of Nebraska Football and enjoyed watching their games on television. He also enjoyed golfing, fast pitch softball leagues and bowling when he could. Clemie was a member of the Essex Community Club and served on the Labor Day Demolition Derby Committee from 1986 to 1992. He was also a member of the Essex Golf Club from 1978 to 2010 and the Essex Presbyterian Church. Preceding Clemie in death were his parents; brother, Curtiss Eugene Sederburg; and wife, Judy Ann Sederburg. Left to cherish his memory are his five children, Mark Sederburg of Essex, IA, Tysen Sederburg and wife Barb of Red Oak, IA, Robin Olinger and husband Larry of St. Joseph, MO, Elke Sederburg of Coin, IA, and Micky Sederburg and wife Cherrilee of Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Trudy McNulty and husband Dennis of Omaha, NE; other relatives and many friends. Celebration of life graveside services were held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Essex Cemetery in Essex with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating and Micky Sederburg sharing family remembrances. Special music was "Hallelujah", "God Bless The USA" and "Oh My Darling, Clementine". Casket bearers were Mark Sederburg, Tysen Sederburg, Micky Sederburg, Wyatt Sederburg, Noah Olinger, Brice Sederburg and Trenton Olinger. Honorary bearers were Bob Ahrens, Curt Kelley, John Lindburg, Denny Racine and Doug Racine. Memorials in Clemie's name are being directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church. Interment wias in the Essex Cemetery. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
