Sandholm, Charlotte

Charlotte Sandholm 1926-2020 Charlotte Jean Sandholm, 93 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Shenandoah, IA Charlotte Jean Sandholm, the daughter of Frank T. and Esther (Bellis) Henneous was born August 29, 1926 at Denver, Colorado. She passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, Iowa at the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 7 days. Charlotte Jean was raised in the Coburg area. She graduated from Coburg High School in l943 and began working for the telephone company and Murphy Calendar Company. Charlotte Jean was united in marriage to Keith Sandholm on May 23, 1945 in Red Oak, IA. They lived a few years in Boone and Red Oak before farming near Essex for many years. In 1974, Jean and Keith made their home in Shenandoah where she worked for Johnson Bros. Mill, Young America, Henry Fields, Earl May, and Select Motors over the years. Jean enjoyed reading and the Shenandoah Public Library was one of her favorite stops. Jean was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith on September 29, 2004; brother, Teddy Henneous and grandson-in-law, Jeff Knobloch. Jean Sandholm is survived by her two children: Diane (Richard) Allen of Red Oak, IA, and Tom (Carol) Sandholm of Ankeny, IA; 5 grandchildren: Jackie (Ron) DeVries of Red Oak, IA, Douglas Allen of St. Louis, MO, Heather (Darren) Kleis of Johnston, IA, Heidi (Jared) Vincent of Ankeny, IA and Bryan (Ellen) Sandholm of Ankeny, IA; 14 great-grandchildren: Chloe and Max DeVries, Corbin and Bergin Kleis, Averey, Elsa and August Knobloch, Lauren, Audrey, Meryl and Eva Sandholm, Cole, Irie and Rowe Vincent; sister, Margaret (Ross) Menchey of Westminster, MD; sisters-in-law: Marion Henneous of East Providence, RI and Eleanor Sandholm of Creston, IA; other relatives and friends. May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. Family Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA Viewing will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak Family request memorials in lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah Public Library. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
