RODRIGUEZ, BETTY

Betty Latimer Rodriguez 1927-2020 Betty Latimer Rodriguez was born August 8, 1927, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Arthur D. and Alma E. (Fallers) Latimer. She married Paul H. Rodriguez of Tampa, Florida. They had one son, Charles. In 1952 they moved from Tampa to St. Petersburg, Florida, where Betty was an educator for the Pinellas County School District, beginning at 74th Street Elementary School, then later as supervisor with the Department of Curriculum. After retirement she served as a volunteer at All Children's Hospital, and was a member of the St. Petersburg Branch of the Hospital Guild, serving as president, then later as the Guild Council Chairperson 1997-1998. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marybelle Latimer, sister Gwendolyn Goeldner, and brother Joseph F. Latimer. She is survived by her husband, Paul, son Charles and his wife, Annamaria, of Naples, Italy, and their daughter, Lucrezia
