Robert "Bob" Ginger Robert "Bob" Ginger, 86 of Shenandoah, IA, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail or St. John's Episcopal Church. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
