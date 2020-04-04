Deborah J. Rivers Deborah J. Rivers, 65, of Shenandoah, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020 at (CHI Health) St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. A memorial celebration of life for Deborah will be held at a later date. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
To plant a tree in memory of DEBORAH RIVERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
