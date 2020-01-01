Rhonda, Marriott

Rhonda K. Marriott 1964 - 2019 Rhonda Kay (Mohler) Marriott, daughter of Robert Charles and Lavonne (Bashore) Mohler, was born on February 13, 1964 at Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. She entered into eternal peace on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer at her Shenandoah home surrounded by family at the age of 55 years, 10 months, 6 days. Growing up in Shenandoah, Rhonda attended the Shenandoah Community Schools. She graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1983. It was during her teen years that her love of sports grew and continued throughout her life. Rhonda participated in cheerleading, softball and basketball while at SHS. Following high school, she attended Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda receiving her Associates degree in 1985. Her working career started while still in high school, working part-time at Hy-vee in Shenandoah. She later began working at Lisle Corporation in Clarinda working there for 20 plus years before leaving in 2016 due to declining health. Family was always the most important thing to Rhonda, she especially enjoyed her four grandchildren and watching their little league ball games. Right up there though, was her Iowa Hawkeyes football team. She was one of their biggest fans. Also bringing joy were her love of gardening and landscaping. Preceding Rhonda in death were her grandparents, Opal and Clem Bashore of Siam, Iowa and Bernie and Ruth Mohler of Clarinda, Iowa. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Matt Marriott and wife Kristin of Blanchard, IA and Tanner Marriott and wife Ashlie and their four children, Hayden, Brentley, Oakley and Karsyn, all of Braddyville, IA; her parents, Robert and Lavonne Mohler of Shenandoah, IA; sister, Robin Casey of Farragut, IA; two nephews, Nathan Casey and family of Yutan, NE and Ryan Casey of Omaha, NE; other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Rhonda's life visitation and viewing was held at the funeral home on Monday, December 23, 2019 with the family greeting relatives and friends from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. Private graveside services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Scott Davison officiating. Casket bearers were Nathan Casey, T J Horn, Kolby Marriott, Tyler Slough, J J Sunderman and Trent Tillman. Honorary bearers were Hayden Marriott, Brentley Marriott, Oakley Marriott and Karsyn Marriott. Memorials are being directed to the Fremont- Page County Relay For Life in Rhonda's name. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Rhonda, Marriott
To plant a tree in memory of Marriott Rhonda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.