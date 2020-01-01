Elbert D. Reed 1933-2019 Elbert D. Reed, age 86 of Omaha, NE, formerly of Thurman, IA, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE following a brief illness. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Thurman, IA United Methodist Church with Rev. Jan Phillips officiating. Visitations will be with the family greeting friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Tuesday at the Church. Memorials will go to the Thurman United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Thurman, IA Cemetery with Military Honors by the Rommel-Conklin VFW Post #7064 of Tabor, IA. The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Tabor, IA is in charge of arrangements.
Reed, Elbert
To send flowers to the family of Elbert Reed, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.