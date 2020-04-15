Reba Jean Polsley Reba Jean Polsley, 87 of Maryville, MO and formerly of Coin passed away on Thursday evening, April 9, 2020 at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home in Maryville. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Coin. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of REBA POLSLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
