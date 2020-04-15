Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING, AND ESPECIALLY THE EVENING, COMMUTE. THE HEAVY, WET SNOW COULD DAMAGE TREES AND TENT FACILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&