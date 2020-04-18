POLSLEY, REBA JEAN

Reba Jean Polsley 1932-2020 Jean was called home to be with her Lord on April 9th, 2020 in Maryville, MO. Jean was born Reba Jean Meyer on May 23,1932 to John Claus and Beulah Edna (Buckley) Meyer near Coin, IA. Four years later a baby brother named William Claus joined their family. Jean attended school at North Star, a country school, which closed in 1946. She transferred to Shenandoah, IA for 2 years, then transferred to Northboro, IA, where she graduated in 1950. After graduation she attended Clarinda Junior College. She then taught school in Coin, IA. In 1953, Jean married Lloyd Polsley of Coin, and she became a farm wife, homemaker, and mother of 3 children, David Lee, Thomas Ray, and Glen John. Lloyd preceded her in death on May 12th, 2000. Jean then left the farm and lived in an apartment in Shenandoah, later moving to an apartment in Maryville, MO. Jean was a member of the Coin United Methodist Church, The GC Club and the Christian Women's Club. She attended the Calvary Chapel Church in Maryville, MO in her later years until her health would no longer allow her to physically attend. qShe was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, her parents, John and Beulah Meyer, and a sister-in-law, Martha Gamble. She is survived by her brother Bill (Marie) of Clovis, CA, her children David (Kathryn) of Ottawa KS, Tom of Kansas City, MO, Glen (Janet) of Maryville, MO; sisters-in-law Jean Armstrong, and Lois Sullivan; her grandchildren, Ryan (Geri), Cara, Alex, and Seth Polsley; and her great-grandchildren Kaytlynne, Rylen, Emily, and Colby Polsley, all of Ottawa, KS. Private family graveside services were held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa with Staci L. Shearer officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
