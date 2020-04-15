OBLOCK, ROSEMARY

Rosemary Oblock 1925 - 2020 Rosemary (Toland) Oblock of Palm Desert, California and formerly of Northboro, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Victoria Falls Senior Care in Rancho Mirage, California at the age of 94 years, 8 months, 17 days. Rosemary, having been born on July 12, 1925 by goodly parents, Harry Rex and Esther Pickard (Elliott) Toland, was the sixth child of nine. With the assistance of a midwife, Mary Johnson, she was born at a farm house near Randolph, Iowa in Fremont County. Her early life was spent near Randolph where she attended first grade with a teacher named Irene Dunn. The family later moved near Strahan, Iowa, where Rosemary attended third grade and half of fourth grade. She then attended La Prairie country school until midway of eighth grade when the family moved to Northboro, Iowa. She graduated from Northboro High School with the Class of 1942. Following graduation, Rosemary attended Maryville State Teachers College in Maryville, Missouri for two years. Following World War II, in January of 1947, she moved to Denver, Colorado, where she resided for nearly 50 years. In 1984 after being widowed, Rosemary was united in marriage to Donald B. Oblock. On June 26, 1996, they moved to Palm Desert, California. Donald passed away on June 12, 2013. She was active in the community delivering Meals On Wheels and working at the Braille Institute and Eisenhower Diabetic Club working as a secretary "for seven years each". In 2005 Rosemary was inflicted with cancer and in 2007 became vision impaired with macular degeneration. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving many callings. Preceding Rosemary in death were seven siblings, Elliot, Geraldine, Leota, Paul, Frances, Bill and Opal; brother-in-law, Keith Finley; and several nieces and nephews. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Nancy Finley of rural Northboro, IA; brother-in-law, Sheldon Jones of Coin, IA; nieces and nephews, Kevin Jones of Coin, IA, Susanne and Paul Richle of Wilmington, DE, Nancy Toland Finley of Northboro, IA, Rex Finley and wife Teresa of Benbrook, TX, Anthony (Tony) Finley and wife Michelle of Mt Home, AR, and Freida Christianson and husband Bobby of Shenandoah, IA; special friend, Bonnie Nelson of Palm Springs, CA; numerous other nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Graveside funeral services were held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery, rural Northboro. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
