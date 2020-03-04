Helen "Irene" Neibling 1929-2020 Helen "Irene" Neibling, age 90, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Maple Heights in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born to Leroy and Mary (Melvin) Johnson at the family farm home near Gravity, Iowa, on April 24, 1929. After graduating from Gravity High School in 1948, Irene completed one year of nursing school in St. Joseph, Missouri. While she was working at Missouri Methodist Hospital, one of her patients, Marjorie Neibling, introduced Irene to Charles, her son. Charles and Irene were married on September 18, 1949, at the Gravity Christian Church. They lived and farmed near Highland, Kansas. They were blessed with three sons. Irene liked growing flowers and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and using her gift of hospitality. In 1972, she placed her trust in Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She served as a Bible study leader, Sunday school superintendent and teacher, and Women's Council president at Highland United Methodist-Presbyterian Church. Irene also volunteered at the local food pantry and the Iowa, Sac and Fox Mission Museum. Charles and Irene moved to Highland in 1994. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Charles passed away in July, 2005. Irene was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Clara Tribolet, and brothers Ivan and Brice Johnson. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Ed and Judy Neibling, Orlando, Florida; David and Margo Neibling, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; and Raymond and Jeanette Neibling, Highland; nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters; brothers and their wives, Edward and Millie Johnson, Gravity; and Russel and Shirley Johnson, Stephenville, Texas; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Harvey and Mary Ellen Neibling, Highland; Lorraine Neibling, Sabetha, Kansas; and Jerry and Carol Neibling, Highland; plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Irene's life is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, with Tony French officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Saturday where the family will meet that afternoon from 4 until 6. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland Fire Department, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, 66035.
