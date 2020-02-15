MYERS, DIANA

Diana E. Myers 1956-2020 Our Mother, Diana Elizabeth (Rainey) Myers was born on April 9, 1956 in Manhattan, Kansas on the Fort Riley Army Base. She was the first child and only daughter born to Kenneth and Barbara (Hill) Rainey. Mom spent the early years of her life moving from several army bases stretching from Kansas to Germany and back to Kansas! She became the oldest sibling to Brothers Larry in 1958, Buddy in 1963 and baby brother Audie born in 1967. She attended schools in Farragut and Shenandoah until second grade then the family moved to Farley and Gladstone, Missouri. Mom returned to Shenandoah schools in 8th grade where she would graduate from Shenandoah High School with the class of 1974. On July 27, 1974 she was united in Marriage to our Father, Keith Clifford Myers at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. She worked at Brown's Shoe Fit Offices from 1974 to 1980 where she created lifelong friends and incredible memories and always talked of the wonderful years at Brown's. She took on the most important role of her life on June 24th, 1980 when she gave birth to her first child Clinton Andrew. Becoming a Mother was her most prized calling in life and then welcomed daughter Rachel Renee on October 28th, 1983. Raising her babies and being home with us brought her the greatest joy of her life as she so often reminded us. Mom stayed home with us primarily thru the 1980's nurturing and caring for us while also working part time at the Shenandoah Medical Clinic as a medical transcriptionist. In 1991, she started her own Business called Myers Typing Service where she contracted her medical transcription service to hospitals and clinics from Southwest Iowa to Omaha, NE. She has continued to run this business until the end of her life. Mom had a passion for life and finding joy in all things big and small! Her interests ranged from LaFem Club, Bridge Card Club, Book Club, Sunday School Superintendent, Aerobics Exercise Instructor and did Modeling in her younger years! Mom was very creative and loved to express that through wreath making, memory picture frames/collages, scrapbooking and decorating her home! She loved her audio books, puzzles, movies, water skiing and shopping! Mom attended and supported every event her children participated in! She loved to connect with others in all walks of life and made anyone she came in contact with feel special. Her laughter was infectious and loved to find the humor in everything. Her ability to love unconditionally was her biggest gift and the reason she touched so many lives. We love you Mom. Mom is preceded in death by her Parents Kenneth and Barbara Rainey, Mother and Father in Law Clifford and Maxine Myers, Brother and Sister in Law Larry and Carole Myers and Brother Kenneth "Buddy" Rainey. She is survived by our Father Keith Myers of Shenandoah, Iowa. Son Clinton of Phoenix, AZ and Daughter Rachel of Denver, CO. Brother Audie Rainey and partner Kim Robinson of Red Oak, Iowa. Brother Larry Rainey and wife Francine of Florida. Sister in Law Lisa Rainey of Northboro, IA. Brother and Sister in Law Harry and Debbie Myers of Shenandoah, IA. Sister and Brother in Law Mike and Sharon Green of Westboro, MO. A host of many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and MANY MANY Friends and last but not least her fur baby the schnauzer Max! Funeral service were held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Luke Fillmore as officiant. Visitation with the family was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. At the memorial register during the visitation was Shari Lindburg and Colleen Gilpin. At the memorial register during the funeral service was Nancy Maher and Marcia Allely. Caring for flowers by Toni Bounds, Carrie Shalters, Kim Robinson, Debbie Myers and Sharon Green. Songs of comfort were "Forever and for Always", "If I Had Only Known", "Always on My Mind" and "Remember When." The casket bearers were Levi Rainey, Evan Lindburg, Ryan Huston, Tim Hill, Jeremy Gilpin and Cody Johnson. Burial was held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
