Diana E. Myers Diana E. Myers, 63 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Burial will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
