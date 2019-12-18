D. B. Mullins D.B. Mullins, 90 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Celebration of life memorial graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Color Guard. Memorial visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
