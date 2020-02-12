David D. Moore David D. Moore, 63, of Shenandoah, unexpectedly entered into rest on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Memory Cemetery near New Market, Iowa with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. Memorials in Dave's name are being directed to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for further research on Amyloidosis. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
