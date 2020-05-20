MONACO, JOANNE

Joanne Tawzer Monaco 1929 - 2020 Joanne was born to Daniel and Mary Agnes Shea in Council Bluffs, Iowa on March 21, 1929. She passed away May 15, 2020. Joanne graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946. She had a longtime career as a singer and entertainer in supper, night and service clubs throughout the Omaha Metro area. In Shenandoah, she sang with the John Leacox Big Band. Joanne owned and operated the Buntz-Tawzer Funeral Home for 15 years with former husband, Jim Tawzer in Shenandoah. There, they raised 3 daughters, Jann, Jean and Juli Tawzer. Joanne was active in the S.W. Iowa Theatre Group and starred in several productions. In Omaha, she was Executive Assistant to the President of the School of Nursing at the University of Nebraska Hospital, and for 16 years served as Executive Secretary to the CEO at Hawkins Construction. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Monaco, Jr.; parents Daniel and Mary Agnes Shea; brothers Bill Shea (Iris), Don Shea (Madeline, Pat), Terry Shea (Mary), Tim Shea (Darlene), Ronnie Shea (Tillie); and by sisters Nancy Plainer, Kathy Lierman (John) and LoRayne Van Wyk. She is survived by daughters Jeannine Tawzer, Jannette Tawzer, Julianne Wilkerson (Bill); grandchildren Goldin Dole (Chris), Cody Tawzer (Amanda); stepchildren Susan Vaughan (John), Debra McMahon (Tim), Al Monaco III (Cindy), Chris Monaco (Carol); Brother Tom Shea (Marge, Lorna), Sister Pauline Fox, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
