MEYER, EULA

Eula B. Meyer 1923-2020 Eula Bethene Nance Meyer, second of ten children born to John and Edna Nance, born October 16, 1923 in her grandparents home in Blanchard, Iowa. She passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. At an early age of four years she moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where she got her elementary education. In 1936 they moved back to Blanchard, Iowa and finished her education. She married Arnold Meyer on July 15, 1940 and celebrated 50 beautiful years together before his death. Eula was baptized at an early age in the Methodist Church at Blanchard. After her marriage she was confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. In later years she became a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, Iowa where she taught Sunday School for many years. Eula lived in Blanchard until 1943 when Arnold enlisted in the Army during World War II and was stationed in India. Eula moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and worked at the Western Electric during the two years Arnold was in the service. She lived in Denton, Nebraska from 1945-1947. She then moved to Blanchard and lived on a farm until 1953 and then moved to a farm by Imogene and lived in the area until 1990 when Arnold passed away. She then moved to Shenandoah and lived until now. Eula was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Meyer, granddaughters Cari Ann Skalberg and Tara Renae Skalberg, parents John and Edna Nance, siblings Bonnie Jackson, Letty Berlowitz and John Nance and daughter-in-law Diana Meyer. She is survived by a large loving family of three sisters and three brothers; Betty Davis and husband Carl, Doris McKinnon, Ruth Campain, Lonnie Nance and wife Wanda, Bill Nance and wife Joyce and Dennis Nance and wife Sue. Along with many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her three children; Gary and wife Sharon, Marsha Skalberg and husband Terry and Wesley Meyer. She leaves behind grandchildren; Todd Skalberg and wife Angeli, Trevor Skalberg and wife Holly, Tina Vallier, Randy Launsby and wife Julie, Dana Benak and husband Joe, Niccole Davey and husband Brian, Melissa Willey and husband Mark and Sean Meyer and wife Shayna. Along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Eula loved to keep her hands busy making quilts, tea towels and jellies. She was often called the Jelly Angel. She loved gardening with her husband. She will be greatly missed. Celebration of life funeral service was held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah with Pastor Tom Jeske as officiant. Visitation with the family was held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home. The congregational hymns were "Heaven I My Home", "For Me To Live Is Jesus", "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "How Sweet The Name Of Jesus Sounds" with Michal Falck as keyboardist. Casket bearers were Todd Skalberg, Trevor Skalberg, Isaiah Skalberg, Brian Davey, Brian Scribner, Joe Benak and Noelan Benak. Burial was held at Blanchard Cemetery in Blanchard, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Peace Lutheran Church of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
MEYER, EULA
